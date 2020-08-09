Rebecca Taksel, age 76, died peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at home in hospice care of cancer. Rebecca's memorial services will be private.
Rebecca grew up in White Oak, the daughter of Feig and Maurice Taksel of Feig's Bakery in White Oak. She is survived by 2 sisters, Elizabeth Beswick and Martha Ruschman, a brother, Myer Taksel, an well as nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Joe.
Rebecca was a lifelong advocate for civil rights. One of her proudest memories was standing, along with her father, on the National Mall in Washington D.C. at the March for Jobs and Freedom in August 1963 to hear Dr. Martin Luther King deliver his "I have a Dream" speech. She also treasured memories of going to New York City with her parents in the 1950's and 1960's to hear all the modern jazz greats. Rebecca advocated for jazz as this country's contribution to world culture.
Along with her brother, Joe, Rebecca became passionately involved in animal rights and environmental rights and causes. Her own cats were the joys of her life.
Rebecca spent much of her life as a teacher, a job that she loved. She taught French Language, French Literature, English, World Literature and ESL (English as a Second Language) at Point Park University. In 2019, she taught lifelong learning courses in French Literature for the OSHER program at both Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh.
Rebecca also loved all the arts. She wrote for many years and was a contributing editor of the Redwood Coast Review, a literary quarterly.
Rebecca volunteered for many years at the CC Mellor Library in Edgewood. She was a dancer and taught Latin social dancing into her sixties. Rebecca and her sister Martha worked together for over 25 years as designers in Martha's residential interior design firm.
