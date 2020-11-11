Menu
Rebecca Troutman
1931 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1931
DIED
November 10, 2020
Rebecca Troutman's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paul L Henney Memorial Chap in Bethel Park, PA .

Published by Paul L Henney Memorial Chap on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes
5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, Pennsylvania 15102
Nov
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes
5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, Pennsylvania 15102
Funeral services provided by:
Paul L Henney Memorial Chap
