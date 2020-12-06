Rebecca Witcher's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by North Little Rock Funeral Home in North Little Rock, AR .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rebecca in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the North Little Rock Funeral Home website.
Published by North Little Rock Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
