Rebekah Lynn Shupe, age 46, of Huntsville Utah died August 1, 2020, at home with her family from an extremely aggressive brain tumor.



Rebekah was born October 6, 1973, to Eugene Stewart Harris and Margaret Ellen Putnam Harris in Sacramento California.



At the age of four, Rebekah's father died. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Utah and eventually ended up in the Ogden Valley area where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Weber High School in 1991. She married Carl Ross Shupe on May 3, 2002, in the Salt Lake Utah Temple. He adopted her first child and they have four children together.



Rebekah worked for years in the retail service industry with seven years at the Riverdale Sam's Club. Then she worked 27 years for See's Candies in Ogden, with some short stints as manager of the Quantity Order in Salt Lake and Seasonal Store at Farmington Station. Many of the employees there were like family to her and she loved them all. She developed many relationships with the regular customers, many of whom would wait longer for her assistance. She would often comment to her family when she would see someone outside of the store, what their favorite piece of candy was.



Rebekah loved to read, and her dream career was to be a librarian. She spent the last year of her life working with the great staff at the Ogden Valley Branch of the Weber County Library.



As a child, Rebekah was often wearing some eclectic hair cover. Her favorite was a towel or blanket to mimic longer hair. She was an accomplished equestrian. She loved music, both playing and singing. Her favorite piece was the Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven. She could be seen dancing while she was pulling weeds in her wildflowers and gardens. She was an excellent cook and was always trying new recipes on her family and perfecting existing recipes. She loved the holidays and always decorated the house to celebrate. Towards the latter part of her life she was very physically active. She enjoyed hiking, weightlifting, walking, running, and biking, and was training to run a 10k at the Huntsville Town Marathon in the fall.



Rebekah loved being a mother and cherished her children. She regularly attended the Temple and took joy in the service she provided. It was one of the highlights of her life to see each of her children enter and participate in temple service.



Rebekah is survived by her husband, Carl R Shupe; their five children: Chandlyr (Joseph) Marriott; McKinli A Shupe; Masynn A Shupe; Matthew S Shupe; and Trystan M Shupe; her mother, Margaret Harris; her sister, Julie (John) Turner; her brother, Jeffrey (Aubree) Harris.



Rebekah was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Stewart Harris.



A Viewing will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, from 5:30 to 9:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 am with a viewing one hour prior to services at the Church of Jesus Christ Huntsville Chapel located at 277 S 7400 E Huntsville Utah.



Interment at the Hunstville Cemetery.



Due to COVID-19 Face Masks are Required for attendance to the Viewing and Funeral Service.





