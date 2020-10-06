Redmond "Fay" Facer



Redmond "Fay" Facer, 90, passed away peacefully at home, sleeping with his sweetheart by his side, on October 4, 2020 from Pulmonary Fibrosis with complications from Covid 19.



He was born in Tyhee, Idaho, September 24, 1930. He loved catching Louisiana bullfrogs from the large, warm lake on his ranch. They were great to eat, but they jumped around in the frying pan when cooking. He graduated from McCammon High School where he was the captain of the football team and the star forward of the basketball team that took the state championship in 1948. He married the homecoming queen.



Fay served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954 which began his legacy for love of country and patriotism. Last fall, Fay and his son went with 56 veterans on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. It was a memorable experience for them.



Fay is married to the former Shirley Louise Armstrong, "His Shirley Girl". They were married in Springfield, Massachusetts on September 1, 1951 and a year later and traveled by train to Idaho to solemnize their marriage in the Idaho Falls Temple. They are the parents of Tamara Lee Glauser (Steve), Layton, UT; Michael Eugene Facer (Laura), Clearfield, UT; Jody Louise Hazen (Bruce), Layton, UT; Jaci Faye Snow (Derek), Farmington, UT. They have 21 grandchildren and in November they are expecting their 50th great grandchild. He always loved the babies and is known as the "baby whisperer". He made every grandchild feel like they were his favorite, because they were.



Fay was a Sales Manager for Swift Meat Packing Co. in Ogden until its closure. He was a licensed Real Estate broker for 20 years. He was elected treasurer, vice-president, and president of the Ogden Board of Realtors. He was the property Manager for Jack B. Parsons Co. until he retired in the year 2000.



He became a Rotarian in Billings, Montana in 1963. He has been a member of the Ogden Rotary club since 1986. He was active in community affairs and ran for Roy City Council. He lost.



He served in many scouting positions on the Bonneville Council and Trapper Trails Council for several years earning his Silver Beaver award. He said "I've seen the values taught in scouting give stabilization and direction to many young men including my own son and five of my grandsons who have earned their Eagle Scout Award."



Fay served in many leadership positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a Bishop's counselor in Billings, Montana. He served as the first Bishop of the Roy 16th ward. He also served on the Roy North and Roy Central Stake High Council. We have received notes from several people sharing that he was the best Sunday School teacher and the favorite and most stellar Bishop. One of Fay's favorite callings was serving as a host for seven years at the Conference Center with his sweetheart Shirley.



His many hobbies include snowmobiling, gardening, watching western movies, and family activities. He and Shirley square danced for 32 years. They served as an officer and Presidents of the Northern Utah Square Dance Association. They served as Presidents and treasurers of the Wild Bunch Club. Next his wife Shirley, Dad's first love is fly fishing. In August, his son and two sons-in-law took him fishing in Alaska, where they fished for a week to celebrate his 90th birthday.



Fay is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother LaVoy (Jim) Facer and his two grandsons, Rykar Thomas Hazen, and Jared Michael Facer. He is survived by his eternal companion Shirley; their four children; 19 grandchildren; in November 50 great grandchildren; sister Betty Gleim and many loved nieces and nephews. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.







Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Clinton LDS Chapel, 1288 West 1300 North. The family will meet with friends Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.



Interment, Roy City Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded.







The family requests that masks be worn and that all individuals observe and follow the social distancing guidelines set forth by the local government.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.