Parley Reed Ormond, 92, passed away October 14, 2020. Reed was born October 21, 1927 in Logan, Utah to Minerva Law and Hyrum Ormond. He graduated from South Cache High School and earned a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts from Utah State. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, one of the "Greatest Generation". He married Josephine Holt June 11, 1948 in the Logan Temple. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served a mission in Texas/Louisiana, was a High Priest group leader, served 2 stake missions, was involved in Scouts and was a Gospel Doctrine Teacher. Reed retired from HAFB. He enjoyed wood working, reloading ammunition, hiking and target shooting, he loved to read. He loved his children and grandchildren, he was always there when needed; loving, kind supportive and easy to talk to. Reed is survived by his children, Zella (Gary) Christensen and William (Natalie) Ormond; 4 grandchildren Amy, Nathan, Ryan, Andrew and 4 great-grandchildren Jeremiah, Jacob, Jasper and Layla. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine; parents; siblings and granddaughter Ashlee. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Myers Ogden, Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Viewings will be held Friday, October 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. and prior to the service Saturday from 10 to 10:40 a.m. Interment , Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.