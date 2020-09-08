Our beloved father, grandfather and friend Reese Dahle, 72, passed away September 6, 2020 at McKay Dee Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.



Reese was born February 23, 1948 in Ogden, Utah to Norman and Ruth Dahle.



Reese was a man of great service and generosity.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



He married the love of his life Patsy Lynne Taylor on July 27, 1973. He was her biggest supporter and spent many hours in the driver's seat traveling to rodeos and barrel racing jackpots. He loved his barrel racing family. He loved being outdoors, riding and racing horses but his greatest enjoyment was time spent with his grandkids. He loved watching and supporting them in all their activities.



He worked for Roy City, Hill Air Force Base and later retired from Weber County School District driving a school bus. He loved the kids on his bus and will miss them dearly.



Reese is survived by his wife Patsy, son Brandon (Katie) Dahle, daughter Mikka (Craig) Smith; four grandchildren, Ari and Tenlee Smith; Jackson and Kash Barker; and her brother, Norman (Karma) Dahle. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Eldon Dahle and Patricia Dahle Clark.



The family would like to thank Dr. Gray, Jan Davis and all the nurses at the Utah Hematology Oncology, in South Ogden for all their loving support. Reese loved each and every one of them. We would also like to thank the EMT crew at Weber Fire Station 66, and the ER/Hospice staff at McKay Dee Hospital for all their support. We are grateful for the love, prayers and support of our friends and community family.



Friends may visit with family on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.