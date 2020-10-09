Menu
Reese Charles Wells
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1939
DIED
October 4, 2020
ABOUT
Ogden High School
Reese Charles Wells, 81, passed away October 4, 2020 after a brief but heroic battle with cancer. He was born April 9, 1939 in Ogden, Utah to Marvin E. Wells and Glenda Ann Parsons. Reese graduated from Ogden High School. He married Karlene Beckey, his wife of 60 years, on November 5, 1960.

Reese worked with his father and son Jason, in the family business Western Trailer, for over 60 years. He was gifted, intuitive, and creative, whether it was designing trailers or creating whimsical yard art out of old tools and household implements. He could fix or build just about anything his family requested of him. He was the "go to man".

Reese is survived by his wife, Karlene; two sons, Todd Wells (Brent Wadsworth) and Jason (Misty) Wells; a daughter, Terrie Wells Russell; granddaughters, Alexa (Josh) Naylor, Kelsi and Savanna Wells; grandsons, Rylan Russell and Spencer Wells; a brother, Dennis Wells; and a sister, Rosann Bingham. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Wells; and sisters, Judy Ann and Marlene Curtis.

The family will honor the life of their beloved husband, father, and grandfather at graveside services to be held at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
