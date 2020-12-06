Menu
Regan Hauschen
1949 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1949
DIED
November 1, 2020
Regan Hauschen's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake, IA .

Published by Sliefert Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00a.m.
Sliefert Funeral Home Sioux Rapids
708 Thomas St., Sioux Rapids, Iowa 50535
Funeral services provided by:
Sliefert Funeral Home
