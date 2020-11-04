Age 67, of McMurray, peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Leland G. Brandes; loving mother of Heather (James) Wagner, Keith (Jacqueline) Lynn, Dana (Sharron) Dillon, Derek (DeAnn) Brandes and Stefan (Satomi) Brandes,; loving daughter of Mildred (Constantine) Koury and the late Fred Koury; cherished grandmother of Alexa, Devin, Giovanna, Kayla, and Evan; devoted sister of June Koury, Kenneth Koury and the late Alan Koury; loving aunt of Cori, Ryan, Joshua, Jeremy and Gemma. Regina loved the opera, animals and all things nature but her most memorable moments were spent surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724-941-3211. Friends and Family are welcome at the Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211) on Sunday from 10-1 p.m. where a service of remembrance will be held at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society (washingtonpashelter.org
), the American Cancer Society
(donate3.cancer.org
), the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org
) or a charity of your choice
. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.