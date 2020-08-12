of Forest Hills, age 82, died August 9, 2020, with her beloved husband Miro by her side.



She was born in McKeesport, PA on November 1, 1937. Regina was married to Miroslav Neovesky on December 26, 1995 and they lived a life of adventure in Prague, Northern Virginia and ultimately relocating back to the town they loved… Pittsburgh and of course her teams the Steelers and Penguins. You could always hear Jeannie cheering the loudest! Mrs. D was well loved by her children and the countless friends who were always welcome at their home in Forest Hills. Everyone knew they could count on an amazing meal at the Damico home any day, especially on holidays. Jeanie had a heart of gold, and a great sense of humor that made her a joy to have in our lives.



She is survived by her husband, Miroslav Neovesky, her first husband Basil J. Damico, and their children Kim Damico of Springfield, VA; Carol Lawson (Jeff) of Wendell, NC; John Damico (Linda) of Forest Hills, PA; Michael Damico of Forest Hills, PA and step daughter Martina Ohlidalova (Martin) of Prague, Czech Republic; sister Patricia Gorbel of Canton, OH and her beloved grandchildren Nicole, Christopher, Mia, Nicolas, Jakub, Emma and Aggie.



Friends welcome Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitors of the funeral home will be required to wear a face mask, and 25 people will be allowed to visit at a time.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. John Fisher Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Home Services Nursing Program at ELKS 577, 718 Brown Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.