Regina Edwards
1970 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1970
DIED
December 1, 2020
Regina Edwards's passing at the age of 50 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. in Anderson, SC .

Published by Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street, Anderson, South Carolina 29624
Funeral services provided by:
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
