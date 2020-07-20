A long time resident of Monroeville, most recently at Beatty Pointe, Regina was born in Braddock on November 10, 1926 and died of natural causes on Sunday, July 19, 2020 surrounded by her children, Susan K. (Jim) Tatters of Columbia, MO, Mary Lynne (George) Leone of Wexford, William H. (Carol) of Evans City and Jean E. (Adam) Zak of Monroeville.



Regina was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 36 years, William A. Schwaderer, Jr.



She is also survived by her grandchildren, Justin Tatters, Erin (Kaleb) Baurichter,



Adehl Schwaderer, Nicolas Leone, Jacob Leone, Kristin Tatters, Ella Schwaderer, and her great-granddaughter, Logan Baurichter.



Regina is also survived by her sister, Patricia Crossen and many nieces and nephews..



She was also preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Cecelia (O'Toole) Hagan; her brother, Thomas Hagan and her sisters Mary Britanik, Rita Blankette and Elizabeth Becker.



Regina was a loving, giving soul who always had time for a friend, neighbor, family member or stranger. An avid reader who was enthusiastic and adventurous, Regina traveled widely as a young woman. Regina met her husband, Bill, while they were both employees of Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh.



She then began her next career as a homemaker and mother. Regina was a member and served as President of the PTA at Patton Heights Elementary School in Monroeville. She was a 56-year active member of St. Michael Parish in Pitcairn where she served as a C.C.D. teacher and an officer with the Christian Mothers. After raising her children, Regina volunteered for 25 years at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville and was a member of the Westinghouse S.U.R.E.



Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Turtle Creek,on Wednesday at 10 a.m.



Regina will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.