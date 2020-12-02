Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Regina Urban
1947 - 2020
BORN
November 7, 1947
DIED
November 12, 2020
Regina Urban's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hughes Family Tribute Center in Dallas, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Regina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hughes Family Tribute Center website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hughes Family Tribute Center on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Restland Memorial Park
13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75243
Funeral services provided by:
Hughes Family Tribute Center
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hughes Family Tribute Center
December 2, 2020