Reginald Cross
1930 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 1930
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Reginald Cross's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parks Funeral Home in Summerville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parks Funeral Home website.

Published by Parks Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483
Nov
24
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483
Funeral services provided by:
Parks Funeral Home
