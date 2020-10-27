Reginald Kidman Stirk left his earthly life unexpectedly on October 18th, 2020, a bright, beautiful Fall day that beckoned him outside for a bike ride. He fancied himself a farm boy from his time living in Providence, Utah, but he was born in Salt Lake City and lived most of his life in the surrounding area with his wife and daughters.
Reg was a computer programmer during his career and a professional hobbyist in retirement. He skied, rode motorcycles and bicycles and loved sailing. He worked on projects big and small for the people he loved. He was a fixer of things and no one appreciated a serendipitous "scrounge" more than Reg. He loved wind and watching the sky. He loved to fly airplanes but would settle for a kite most of the time. Always up for an adventure, Reg could be counted on to go for a bike ride, spontaneous hike, sledding excursion, hot chocolate walk, junk food lunch, scuba dive or even just take one of his notorious "short cuts." Some of his other passions included working in his beautiful yard and garden, enjoying lemonade with fresh mint leaves, savoring Costco pumpkin pie with homemade whipped cream and napping by a crackling fire.
He was adored by his grandchildren and loved being their Grandad. His sometimes boyish ways and childlike disregard for adult conventions delighted them. He laughed and joyed in making others laugh. He read and studied and learned. He had an impressive ability to thrive on junk food and lunched regularly with the COFFDC (Costco Old Farts Fine Dining Club). Reg collected friends and loved people from: his Flying Club, Costco, his ward and neighborhood, South Cache and Olympus High schools. He sang songs while accompanying himself with his ukulele and blasted classical music from his sporty car and his garage stereo. He spent a great deal of time tinkering in his well-equipped garage. Reg was always helping someone, whether it was a family member, a neighbor or someone he'd just met.
We are happy for his progression and devastated for ourselves. He is survived by his wife Karen Styler Stirk, daughters Amy (Aaron) Aizad and Gina (Ben) Hunt; his sister, Kathy Vernon; his eight beloved grandchildren: Ava, Asher, Aston and Alex Aizad and Avery, Shawn, Charlotte and Paige Hunt and by too many other loved ones to name.
We are grateful to those who tried to save his life and were with him when he left us. We are also grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have felt from family, friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints or to your favorite charity
. We are collecting memories of Reg – Please send thoughts, memories or tall tales to [email protected]
Funeral services for immediate family will be Thursday, October 29th at 11:00 am and will be streamed Live on Facebook at Russon Mortuary and Crematory at https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327
