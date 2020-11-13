Menu
Reginald White
1965 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1965
DIED
November 8, 2020
Reginald White's passing at the age of 55 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care, LLC in Indianapolis, IN .

Published by Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care, LLC on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care
1134 West 30th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208
Nov
21
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care
1134 West 30th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208
Funeral services provided by:
Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care, LLC
