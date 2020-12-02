Menu
Regis Blahut
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1936
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Regis Blahut's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. in Mars, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Kilian Church
7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Tom and family our sincere condolences on your loss.
PeteLisa Shaughnessy
Friend
November 26, 2020
Mrs. Blahut, On behalf of my mother, Jean, and father, Bill, I'd like to extend our condolences to you and your entire family.
Keith and Page Heidenreich
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020