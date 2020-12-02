Menu
Regis Himel
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1947
DIED
November 29, 2020
Regis Himel's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc. website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home, Inc.
2323 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15203
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home, Inc.
2323 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15203
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
