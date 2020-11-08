Reigh Anne Alva







The world lost a truly beautiful soul unexpectedly, our beloved daughter and granddaughter, Reigh Anne Alva on November 1, 2020. She was born August 4, 2020 at Davis Hospital and Medical Center in Layton, UT. Although her time was not long with us, she left a lasting impact on all those who were blessed to know and love her. She will be forever remembered, missed, loved, and cherished.



Reigh Anne is survived by her parents, James Alva and Nya Greene, Layton, UT, her big sister, Emily Rose Alva, her grandparents Lamont & Tennille Stephens, Clearfield, UT, Michael Alva, Torrington, CT, and Molly Gregory, Layton, UT, her uncles, Max Alva, Clearfield, UT, Ted Gregory, Elko, NV, Donald Greene, Clearfield, UT, and Drake Bratton, Salt Lake City, UT, her aunt Emily Dawn Alva, preceded her in death, her great-grandparents, Donald & Patricia Bratton, San Antonio, TX, Ida McBride, Spring Creek, NV, Jim & Sheryl Raines, Wadsworth, NV, and Robert & Robin Stephens, Clearfield, UT, plus a host of extended family and friends who loved her dearly.



We all love you so much Baby Reigh Anne. You are in our hearts forever.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.