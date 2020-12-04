Menu
Remberto Rodriguez
1970 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1970
DIED
December 1, 2020
Remberto Rodriguez's passing at the age of 50 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ruggiero Family Memorial Home - EAST BOSTON in East Boston, ME .

Published by Ruggiero Family Memorial Home - EAST BOSTON on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street, East Boston, Massachusetts 02128
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Most Holy Redeemer Church
72 Maverick Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02108
Funeral services provided by:
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home - EAST BOSTON
