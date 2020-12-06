Menu
Rene Chavez
1937 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1937
DIED
December 4, 2020
Rene Chavez's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Darling-Mouser Funeral Home in Brownsville, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Interment
2:00p.m.
Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens
4464 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, Texas 78526
