Rene Manso
1961 - 2020
BORN
July 5, 1961
DIED
November 18, 2020
Rene Manso's passing at the age of 59 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home in Perth Amboy, NJ .

Published by Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Memorial service
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy, Jersey 08861
