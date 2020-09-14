On Friday, September 11, our dear wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Reneé Heiner Erickson, peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family.



Reneé was born 85 years ago in Ogden to Heber J. Jr. and Melba Nelson Heiner, the oldest of three children. She resided in North Ogden since the age of three. She graduated from the Old Weber High School in 1953, and also attended BYU.



At the age of 14, she met a handsome boy named Lee Erickson. Their paths would cross many times the next seven years. Upon Lee's return from the Navy, they courted; soon after they were married on August 23, 1956 in the Salt Lake City Temple. From this union, they had four children, Todd, Kelly, Teal and Amber.



Reneé was blessed with many talents. She began playing the piano at the age of seven and eventually became a master at playing both the piano and organ. She was the ward organist her whole life, and also loved playing the organ in the temple. She taught lessons to several children and grandchildren in her home over the years. She excelled at creative writing including several poems, plays and programs.



She was a wife and mother first, but dedicated her life to serving others. Renee' would wake up each morning wondering who she could serve each day. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many calling, including ward and stake auxiliary presidencies, and was a devoted visiting teacher/minister for over 60 years. Lee and Renee' also served a Church Mission together.



Some of Reneé's favorite things included spending time with her family and loved ones at the H.E.N. House family cabin on the shore of beautiful Bear Lake. Mom also looked forward to Christmas each year. Her highlight was her famous family Christmas parties. After Lee's retirement, they loved traveling together, seeing the amazing sights around the world.



Reneé was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sweetheart of 65 years, Leland Ross Erickson; her four children, Todd (Annette) Erickson of Pleasant View, Kelly (Gary) Raught of Farr West, Teal (Matt) Wardle of Eden, Amber (David) Lerohl of West Weber. Her posterity includes 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, with 4 more on the way.



Reneé's children would like to publicly thank our Dad, Lee for his loving and tender care of his sweetheart and our mom for the last 65 years, but especially over the last few years. He is a great example and a pillar of strength to us all!



Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held in Reneé's honor. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



In lieu of flowers, please follow Renee's example by hugging your family, and do an act of service for someone.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.