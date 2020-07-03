Renee W. Call, 79, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Renee was born the youngest of four in her family in Ogden, Utah on September 5, 1940, to Shirley and Alta Francis Hopkins Weaver. Renee attended, Pingree Elementary, Lewis Jr. High and graduated from Ogden High School. She had many wonderful years living and growing up in Ogden.
Renee married Keith Call on February 26, 1960 in the Salt Lake City Temple for time and eternity. They lived in Magna, Utah for about a minute and then moved back to Riverdale, Utah where they raised their family consisting of one son, Randy and three daughters, Jil, Pam and Corie. They raised their children in a home where the Gospel of Jesus Christ was lived and taught.
Renee had a great love of her Savior and she strived to emulate Him through her years of service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings and loved them all, but she truly loved serving the sisters in Relief Society. They were each her girls. Renee sought out opportunities to serve and bless the lives of others and was a great example to all.
Renee loved to do hand and needle work. She made many beautiful things for her family. Each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have benefited from her many talents made with love and care.
Renee is survived by the love of her life, Keith Dean Call. They truly had a love that is eternal. She is also survived by her son; Randy (Marion) Call of West Warren; daughters, Jil (Samuel) Cornaby of Layton, Pam (Burton) Cornaby of South Ogden, and Corie (Clay) James of West Weber; and 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and her sister, DeeAnn (Howard) Dickson of Riverdale. They all loved her dearly and will miss her sweet smile and gentle encouragement. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.
The family would like to give our heartfelt gratitude to Brent Croxford and his staff at Peterson Farms Assisted Living and Memory Care for their kind and loving care of mom as well as AFI Hospice, nurse Wendy, her sweet aide Rhonda that she looked forward to seeing each time she came and also Dr. Tyler Dixon. You made such a difference in Mom's life and we will be forever grateful!
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Please follow social distancing guidelines. Bring a mask. There will be hand sanitizer and seating will be every other row.
Services will be livestreamed under Renee's obituary at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published by Legacy from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.