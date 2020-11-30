Menu
Renessa Pihl
1989 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1989
DIED
November 28, 2020
Renessa Pihl's passing at the age of 30 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Haverstock Funeral Home in LaPorte, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Haverstock Funeral Home website.

Published by Haverstock Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Ave, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Ave, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Haverstock Funeral Home
