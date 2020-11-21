Menu
Retha Richardson
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1947
DIED
November 17, 2020
Retha Richardson's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Butler Funeral Home in Detroit, MI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butler Funeral Home
12140 Morang Dr, Detroit, Michigan 48224
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Open Door C.O.G.I.C.
12411 E. Seven Mile, Detroit, Michigan 48205
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Open Door C.O.G.I.C.
12411 E. Seven Mile, Detroit, Michigan 48205
Funeral services provided by:
Butler Funeral Home
