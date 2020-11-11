Menu
Retired McNeely
1931 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1931
DIED
November 7, 2020
Retired McNeely's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Community Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL .

Published by Community Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive, Sylacauga, AL 35150
Nov
12
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive, Sylacauga, AL 35150
Community Funeral Home
