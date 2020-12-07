Menu
Retired Salley
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1929
DIED
December 5, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Retired Salley's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Folk Funeral Home in Williston, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Retired in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Folk Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Springfield Cemetery
7061 Capitol Way, Springfield, South Carolina 29146
Funeral services provided by:
Folk Funeral Home
