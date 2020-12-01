Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Retired Smith
1935 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1935
DIED
August 15, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Retired Smith's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, August 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Retired in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wood Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wood Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
900 West Wilson, Rushville, Illinois 62681
Aug
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wood Funeral Home
900 West Wilson, Rushville, Illinois 62681
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.