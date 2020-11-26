Menu
Reverend Broughton
1937 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1937
DIED
November 18, 2020
Reverend Broughton's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors in Atlanta, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Reverend in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors website.

Published by Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Carl M Williams Funeral Directors, Inc.
492 Larkin Street, Southwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30313
Funeral services provided by:
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
