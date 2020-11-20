Menu
Reverend Edwards
1926 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1926
DIED
October 31, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Reverend Edwards's passing at the age of 94 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services in Jacksonville, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Published by J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bethel Baptist Institutional Church
215 Bethel Baptist Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32202
Nov
16
Interment
2:30p.m.
Jacksonville National Cemetery
4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32218
