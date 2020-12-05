Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Reverend McKinney
1949 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1949
DIED
September 2, 2020
Reverend McKinney's passing at the age of 71 on Wednesday, September 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Black's Funeral Home in Carthage, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Reverend in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Black's Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Black's Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association Building
2709 Karnack Highway, Marshall, Texas 75670
Funeral services provided by:
Black's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.