Dear Orbanek Family,



All of us here at Brevillier Village would like to offer our deepest sympathy on Monsignor's passing into eternal life. Personally, I had the pleasure of assisting him on Sunday mornings here at the Village, when he was so gracious in volunteering his time to celebrate Mass for the residents and their families a few years ago. Words can be difficult to come by at this time, but it's comforting to know that Monsignor is "safely home."



SAFELY HOME



I am home in heaven, dear ones;

Oh, so happy and so bright!

There is perfect joy and beauty

In this everlasting light.



All the pain and grief is over,

Every restless tossing passed;

I am now at peace forever,

Safely home in heaven at last.



Did you wonder I so calmly

Trod the valley of the shade?

Oh but Jesus’ love illumined

Every dark and fearful glade.



And he came himself to meet me

In that way so hard to tread;

And with Jesus’ arm to lean on,

Could I have one doubt or dread?



Then you must not grieve so sorely,

For I love you dearly still:

Try to look beyond earth’s shadows,

Pray to trust our Father’s will.



There is work still waiting for you,

So you must not idly stand;

Do it now, while life remaineth –

You shall rest in Jesus’ land.



When that work is all completed,

He will gently call you home:

Oh, the rapture of that meeting,

Oh, the joy to see you home!



Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.



God Bless, Prayers, and Love,

Chaplain/Deacon Chuck Adamczyk Friend November 23, 2020