Reverend Orbanek
1940 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 1940
DIED
November 15, 2020
Reverend Orbanek's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garr Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

Published by Garr Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. George Church
5145 Peach Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16503
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. George Church
16503
Funeral services provided by:
Garr Funeral Home
Father, God bless and keep you and your family as He has blessed us through giving you as part of our gift of life. Thank you Father for being a precious part of the gift of life, and thank You,God for that gift.
Families of Vince and Joe Kloss
Friend
November 26, 2020
Great Man I Took Care Of Him And We became close he was stubbern but he would listen to me he trusted me, and I tryed to make him feel at EASE with a young lady taking care of him I Respected him and he appreciated my care that I gave him. Truely will be MISSED
Tammy Saunders
Friend
November 24, 2020
Monsignor Orbanek was an excellent and involved teacher, a strong colleague, and a spiritual guide and friend. May he rest in peace with the Lord.
Mary Wagner
Friend
November 24, 2020
Dear Orbanek Family,

All of us here at Brevillier Village would like to offer our deepest sympathy on Monsignor's passing into eternal life. Personally, I had the pleasure of assisting him on Sunday mornings here at the Village, when he was so gracious in volunteering his time to celebrate Mass for the residents and their families a few years ago. Words can be difficult to come by at this time, but it's comforting to know that Monsignor is "safely home."

SAFELY HOME

I am home in heaven, dear ones;
Oh, so happy and so bright!
There is perfect joy and beauty
In this everlasting light.

All the pain and grief is over,
Every restless tossing passed;
I am now at peace forever,
Safely home in heaven at last.

Did you wonder I so calmly
Trod the valley of the shade?
Oh but Jesus’ love illumined
Every dark and fearful glade.

And he came himself to meet me
In that way so hard to tread;
And with Jesus’ arm to lean on,
Could I have one doubt or dread?

Then you must not grieve so sorely,
For I love you dearly still:
Try to look beyond earth’s shadows,
Pray to trust our Father’s will.

There is work still waiting for you,
So you must not idly stand;
Do it now, while life remaineth –
You shall rest in Jesus’ land.

When that work is all completed,
He will gently call you home:
Oh, the rapture of that meeting,
Oh, the joy to see you home!

Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

God Bless, Prayers, and Love,
Chaplain/Deacon Chuck Adamczyk
Friend
November 23, 2020
I went to Syracuse U. for undergraduate school, but took Monsignor Orbanek for a summer theology class -- 1973 or 1974, I believe it was, to fulfill a Syracuse requirement in philosophy/ religion. He knew I was a deist (a la Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin, James Monroe, Tom Paine, etc.), but was still nice to me and tolerant of my views, which I never expressed in class, only in private to him. I learned much about the Catholic interpretation of Jesus that summer and enjoyed the course. He even let me do a paper on Jefferson's view of Jesus's ministry vis-a-vis the Christian interpretation, and gave me an "A" for scholarship, even though he of course dismissed the deist interpretation. Monsignor Orbanek (then Father Orbanek) was truly a nice man and represented Gannon well as a professor and as a representative of the college. RIP, Monsignor, and thanks for being such a good teacher.
Stephen Keister
Student
November 21, 2020
He was a spiritual advisor to young men of the APD(Alpha PHI DELTA ) fraternity starting in the early '70s, He remained active, counseling, marriage, baptism with many of the brothers over the decades. In 2015, with the process initiated at the local, state, and national organizations. Monsignor became an official member of the fraternity in a ceremony attended by representatives from a few of the classes of the '70s and then-current president of Gannon University, sworn in by the regional representative of the fraternity. He remained active with many of the brothers on social media, private messages, or personal visits. OUr heart, prayers, and highest hopes go out to Father, and to his whole family
tim mcquone
Brother
November 21, 2020
msgn. Orbanek taught moral theology when i attended gannon in the early 70s he was one of those professors you never forgot. may he enjoy the masters reward in heaven
Patrick M Humes
Student
November 21, 2020
MY WIFE SAID THE MSGR. WAS A GREAT TEACHER.
I MADE A MISTAKE WHEN I CALLED HIM FATHER
WHEN HE WAS A MSGR. HE CORRECTED ME.
ALWAYS A TEACHER I GUESS.
RIP MSGR.
CARL COSIMO RIZZO
CARL RIZZO
Friend
November 21, 2020