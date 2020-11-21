Menu
Reverend Staley
1927 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1927
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Eagle Scout
Scouting
Reverend Staley's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .

Published by Whitley's Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Alamance Memorial Gardens
4039 S. Church Street, Burlington, North Carolina 27215
