Rex Arden Lewis
1943 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1943
DIED
October 2, 2020
ABOUT
Weber State College
Son, Brother, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Uncle and friend, Rex (77) passed away while fighting cancer in his Daughter's home who was overseeing his care.
Born January 2, 1943 in Brigham City, Utah to Rex Lewis and Sheryl Hunsaker Lewis (Snow). He grew up in Brigham City and enjoyed working on his Grandparents farm in Honeyville, Utah. Rex's father passed away in 1958 leaving him to be the man of the house at 15 yrs old. He has 3 sisters, Tamara, Sharon and Meryl and 2 brothers, John & Chad. He graduated from Granger High school in 1961 and had a scholarship to play football for Weber State College. He soon traded in his cleats to start his family. He settled in North Salt Lake, where he had 3 children: Jeffrey Lee (Susan), Clinton Kyle, Shaela Lewis Knighton; his grandchildren Kaela Jordan Lewis Johnson (Jeremy), Jeffrey Kipp Lewis (Lauren), Jerek Lee Lewis, Jade Lewis Heath (Drake), Tyler Kyle Lewis (Kenzie), Mitchell Kyle Kueffner, Devon J Kueffner (Bailey), Leah Fay Knigthon, & Kolby Rex Knighton; great-grandchildren: Jack Steven Johnson, Harlie Sue Johnson, Jace Ryan Johnson, Elizabeth Patricia Lewis, Adelynn Rose Lewis, Teigan Lynn Lewis, Theo Arden Kyle Lewis.
Rex and Jackie divorced and later Rex married Linda Christensen, May 18, 1993. They lived in Sandy, Utah and then moved to Hurricane, Utah. Linda preceded him in death as well as his sister, Meryl Dixon, brother John Virgil Lewis, sister Tamara Miller and grandson Mitchell Kyle Kueffner. Rex was loved by many. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tease, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He will surely be missed. Love you Pops!
The family would like to thank Inspiration Hospice, Jen & Althea.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
