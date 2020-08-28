Our dear husband, father, and friend Rex Plaizier, returned to his heavenly home on August 27, 2020. Rex was born in Ogden, UT on March 14, 1959 in a Chevy Nova to his loving parents, Peter Plaizier and Fern Olson. Rex was committed to serving his Heavenly Father and lived a life dedicated serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He married the love of his life Diane Christensen, in the Idaho Falls temple. He was passionate about his work, dedicating 34 years at WesTech Engineering. Rex lived his life with two goals in mind: to love God and love his neighbors. He dedicated himself to looking for ways to share the knowledge of eternal families and took much joy in his own family. He loved to laugh and his optimism was infectious. He created a legacy of service, hard work, and laughter; often sacrificing his time to help someone in need. He lived by the mantras "Rest is Rust" and "Have I Done Any Good in the World Today". He is survived by his 11 siblings, his wife Diane; his children, Joseph (Christina), Jacob, Gregory (Emily), Luke, and Rochelle; grandchildren, Julia, Jace & Clayton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hunstman Cancer Institute for colon cancer.

A public viewing will be held Sunday evening, August 30, 3030 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful. Private family services will be held Monday, August 31, 2020. Live streamed on Russon Mortuary & Crematory Facebook page at 11:00 a.m.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.