Rex Reynolds's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman in Coleman, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rex in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman website.
Published by Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman on Dec. 3, 2020.
