Reylynn S. Johnson
1960 - 2020
January 13, 1960
June 22, 2020
Hooper Cemetery
Ogden Temple
Heaven gained an angel. Reylynn S. Johnson passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.

She was born January 13, 1960 in Ogden, Utah to Raymond and Naomi Smith. She was raised in Hooper, Utah.

On July 20, 1984, she married Jeffery R. Johnson in the Ogden Temple. Together they raised three children in Roy, Utah.

Her greatest joy in life was being a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved collecting everything polar bear and decked out the house for Christmas. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey R. Johnson, her three children, Brandy Johnson, Sunset; Richard J. Johnson, Sunset; Shannon (Chris) Hurless, Clinton; two grandchildren, Charlotte and Tyler Hurless, her mother and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her father, her brother, James Smith, her sister, Maryann Smith and her grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Monday, June 29th from 5 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the mortuary.

Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
Jun
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S. , Roy, UT 84067
Jun
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S. , Roy, UT 84067
Jun
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S. , Roy, UT 84067
