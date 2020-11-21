Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Reynalda Aguilar
1918 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1918
DIED
November 18, 2020
Reynalda Aguilar's passing at the age of 101 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Terpening & Son Mortuary in Artesia, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Reynalda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Terpening & Son Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Terpening & Son Mortuary on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
1111 N. Roselawn Ave., Artesia, New Mexico 88210
Nov
23
Rosary
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
1111 N. Roselawn Ave., Artesia, New Mexico 88210
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
1111 N. Roselawn Ave., Artesia, New Mexico 88210
Funeral services provided by:
Terpening & Son Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.