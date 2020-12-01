Menu
Reynaldo Mata
1948 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1948
DIED
November 19, 2020
Reynaldo Mata's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lacy Funeral Home in Stephenville, TX .

Published by Lacy Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lacy Funeral Home Chapel
1380 N Harbin Dr, Stephenville, Texas 76401
Funeral services provided by:
Lacy Funeral Home
