Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rhea Coll
1932 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1932
DIED
November 9, 2020
Rhea Coll's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barkdull Funeral Home in Shelby, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rhea in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barkdull Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Barkdull Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N. Gamble Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875
Funeral services provided by:
Barkdull Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.