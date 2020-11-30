Menu
Rhonda Cherry
1960 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1960
DIED
November 16, 2020
Rhonda Cherry's passing at the age of 60 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Butler Funeral Home in Detroit, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Butler Funeral Home website.

Published by Butler Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Jesus Tabernacle of Deliverance Ministries
11001 Chalmers, Detroit, Michigan 48213
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Jesus Tabernacle of Deliverance Ministries
11001 Chalmers, Detroit, Michigan 48213
Funeral services provided by:
Butler Funeral Home
