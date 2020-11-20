Menu
Rhonda Newman
1961 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1961
DIED
November 18, 2020
Rhonda Newman's passing at the age of 59 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blizzard Funeral Home in Wagener, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blizzard Funeral Home website.

Published by Blizzard Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
249 State Rd S-32-1036, Pelion, South Carolina 29123
Funeral services provided by:
Blizzard Funeral Home
