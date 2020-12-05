Rhoshondria Bennett's passing at the age of 21 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Valley Funeral Home Stockton in Stockton, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rhoshondria in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Valley Funeral Home Stockton website.
Published by Valley Funeral Home Stockton on Dec. 5, 2020.
