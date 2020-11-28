Menu
Ricardo Lascano
1962 - 2020
BORN
January 4, 1962
DIED
November 26, 2020
Ricardo Lascano's passing at the age of 58 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton in Fort Stockton, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton website.

Published by Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Home of The Big Bend
301 North Main St, Fort Stockton, Texas 79735
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton
