Ricardo Montez
1959 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1959
DIED
October 21, 2020
Ricardo Montez's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Family Memorial Services Mortuary in LANCASTER, CA .

Published by Family Memorial Services Mortuary on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Viewing
2:00p.m.
Family Memorial Services Mortuary
1008 W. Ave J 10, Lancaster, California 93534
Nov
28
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Family Memorial Services Mortuary
1008 W. Ave J 10, Lancaster, California 93534
Funeral services provided by:
Family Memorial Services Mortuary
