Richard Abner
1935 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1935
DIED
December 2, 2020
Richard Abner's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Morton, IL .

Published by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Bethel Lutheran Church
, Morton, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
May the peace and presence of God's spirit be with you through your loss. We are sorry to hear of the passing of a good neighbor from years ago.
Ed and Sharon Swartzendruber
Neighbor
December 5, 2020
Bruce Strohm
December 4, 2020