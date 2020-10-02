Richard (Dick) A. Adams Jr, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Dick was born July 26, 1938 to Richard Sr. and Thelma Adams in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Ogden High School.



He married the love of his life, Betty Pace, on February 3, 1990 in South Lake Tahoe and were together for 44 strong and loving years.



He enjoyed fishing, camping and especially hunting. He acquired many beautiful Taxidermy mounts that were proudly displayed in their home. One of his first jobs was as a Bellhop/Bell Captain at the historic Ben Lomond Hotel. He was also a sales manager at Cream O Weber for many years.



He will be sorely missed by Bosco, Punky and Bailey.



He is survived by his wife Betty; four daughters Vickie (Jeff) Morley, Richelle Packard, Nikki (David) Clay, Sherri Adams; one son Blane Adams; three stepchildren, Gary (Kori) Thayer, Karen (Ed) Levkulich and Jeff (Donna) Thayer; one brother Gary Adams; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Graveside Services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 – 36th St., Ogden, UT 84403 with a family gathering at 1:00 pm



