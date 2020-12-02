Menu
Richard Anderson
1945 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1945
DIED
November 24, 2020
Richard Anderson's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cooks & Cooper Funeral Home in Madison, FL .

Published by Cooks & Cooper Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Cooks & Cooper Funeral Home
162 Southwest Third Avenue, Madison, Florida 32340
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Wigginsville Cemetery
5917 SW Moseley Hall Road, Greenville, Florida 32331
Funeral services provided by:
Cooks & Cooper Funeral Home
